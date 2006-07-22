© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fighting Intensifies Along Lebanon-Israel Border

By Debbie Elliott,
Eric WesterveltIvan Watson
Published July 22, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

Israeli tanks and hundreds of troops moved in and out of Lebanon on the 11th day of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah militants. Israel says its ground incursions into Lebanon are not the beginning of a full-scale invasion.

During the fighting on Saturday, Israeli forces took control of the Lebanese village of Maroun al-Ras. Israel says it has been a center of Hezbollah guerrilla activity.

Israeli attacks did not stop Hezbollah militants from firing more than 150 rockets into Israel. The attacks injured 17 Israelis.

At the same time, Lebanese civilians are evacuating the south in large numbers.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top Stories
Debbie Elliott
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.
See stories by Debbie Elliott
Eric Westervelt
Eric Westervelt is a San Francisco-based correspondent for NPR's National Desk. He has reported on major events for the network from wars and revolutions in the Middle East and North Africa to historic wildfires and terrorist attacks in the U.S.
See stories by Eric Westervelt
Ivan Watson
Ivan Watson is currently based in Istanbul, Turkey. Following the 9-11 terrorist attacks, he has served as one of NPR's foreign "firemen," shuttling to and from hotspots around the Middle East and Central Asia.