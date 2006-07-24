Filings Show Democrats Catching GOP in Funds

For years, the GOP has enjoyed a comfortable fundraising advantage over Democrats, especially in Senate races. But the latest federal election filings indicate that the Democrats have closed the fundraising gap.

Michele Norris talks with Stuart Rothenberg, of the Rothenberg Political Report.

Rothenberg says that the margin is still slim for the House campaign committees. There, Democrats raised $9.8 million compared with $9.5 million for Republicans. But in Senate campaign committees, Democrats took in almost twice as much as Republicans -- $8.8 million compared with $4.8 million for the GOP.

Still, the Republican Party maintains that, on the whole, its candidates are better-financed than Democrats, especially the incumbents. The Republicans are defending 35 competitive seats in the November elections, compared with 10 seats for the Democrats.

