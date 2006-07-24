© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The House that FEMA Would Build

By Jeff Brady
Published July 24, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT
FEMA's four-by-six foot "house" on wheels is a traveling display that features construction techniques that should withstand most hurricanes.
Jeff Brady, NPR
/
FEMA's four-by-six foot "house" on wheels is a traveling display that features construction techniques that should withstand most hurricanes.

The federal government is teaching people along the Gulf Coast how to build stronger houses.

FEMA has a traveling display featuring construction techniques that should withstand most hurricanes. The four-by-six foot "house" on wheels is actually just the wood frame. At just about every place where there's a nail holding two timbers together, there's also a metal brace on the outside.

FEMA plans to move the display throughout Mississippi through August.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Jeff Brady
Jeff Brady is a National Desk Correspondent based in Philadelphia, where he covers energy issues and climate change. Brady helped establish NPR's environment and energy collaborative which brings together NPR and Member station reporters from across the country to cover the big stories involving the natural world.
See stories by Jeff Brady