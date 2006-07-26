In Rome, Ministers Call for Lebanon Cease-Fire

A group of foreign ministers makes urgent calls for a sustainable cease-fire along the Israel-Lebanon border -- and the deployment of an international force under a United Nations mandate.

Many of the ministers said they wanted an immediate end to the fighting between Israel and the Hezbollah militia. But the conference could not agree on a way to achieve that.

The sessions included Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and her counterparts from Europe, Lebanon, and Arab nations. The meetings were arranged in a bid to find a "permanent" solution to the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah guerrillas in southern Lebanon.

