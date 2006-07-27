Boston's 'Big Dig' Project Chief Quits

Matt Amorello quit his position Thursday as chairman of the Massachusetts Turnpike Authority, which controls the Big Dig -- Boston's $15 billion project to redirect highway traffic through the center of the city. Earlier this month, a woman was killed when concrete panels fell from the ceiling of a highway tunnel, hitting the car she was riding in. Robert Siegel talks with reporter Fred Thys from member station WBUR in Boston.

