Baseball's Brewers Put Chorizo in the Running

There was a standing ovation at baseball's Miller Park in Milwaukee this weekend, as a new athlete took the field for the first time. Standing some eight feet tall -- including his sombrero -- "El Picante" was the star of the show during the Brewers' 6th-inning entertainment: the sausage races.

Every Milwaukee Brewers home game features a foot race between several people wearing sausage costumes. And this weekend, competing alongside the usual Polish, Italian, Bratwurst and Hot Dog, was a Chorizo.

Michele Norris talks Nancy Hernandez, a marketing consultant who helped design the new costume character.

