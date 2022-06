The United Nations and other aid agencies scramble to dispatch humanitarian supplies to southern Lebanon, during what Israel says will be a 48-hour pause in air strikes.

The French and Iranian foreign ministers travel to Beirut, both voicing support for an immediate cease-fire -- and outrage over Sunday's Israeli attack that killed more than 50 civilians in the southern village of Qana.

