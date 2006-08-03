© 2021
Robin Williams: 'The Night Listener'

Published August 3, 2006 at 3:59 PM CDT

In the new film The Night Listener, Robin Williams stars as a late-night radio host who befriends a 14-year-old listener. The film, which co-stars Toni Collette and Rory Culkin, is a psychological thriller based on the novel by Armistead Maupin.

Williams began his career as a stand-up comic, but first got wide attention in the 1970s as Mork in the sitcom Mork & Mindy. His films include The World According to Garp, Good Morning Vietnam, Mrs. Doubtfire, Good Will Hunting (for which he won an Academy Award), Dead Poets Society, and two thrillers, Insomnia and One Hour Photo.

