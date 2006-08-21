Photographer of Iwo Jima Flag Raising Dies at 94

Joe Rosenthal, who took the iconic photo of six U.S. servicemen raising the flag over Iwo Jima in World War II, has died in California. He was 94. Rosenthal got his picture at the end of a bloody five-week battle that left 6,800 American troops dead.

In an interview years ago, Rosenthal said the image "comes on the screen of my mind frequently."

"To me, when I look at the picture, while I see six men in action with a flagpole, and our flag, I see the D-Day assault landing, I see the field of wounded and dead and the smoke and the smell and what these men went through before they got there," he said.

