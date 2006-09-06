© 2021
Former Israeli Prison Holds Stories for Lebanese

By Peter Kenyon
Published September 6, 2006 at 2:28 PM CDT
Lebanese boys play in an Israeli jeep left behind at the demolished former prison compound in Khiam, Lebanon.
Jamie Tarabay, NPR
Lebanese boys play in an Israeli jeep left behind at the demolished former prison compound in Khiam, Lebanon.

During its 34-day war with Hezbollah, Israel said its warplanes targeted areas that were known Hezbollah strongholds or were being used to launch rockets across the border into Israel. Many South Lebanese residents, however, suspect that a few targets, including a former Israeli prison, were hit for other reasons.

Since 2000, when Israel withdrew from Lebanon, the prison at Khiam had been converted into a museum. Local residents say it will continue in that role, even after the Israelis demolished it.

Peter Kenyon
Peter Kenyon is NPR's international correspondent based in Istanbul, Turkey.
