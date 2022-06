The Department of Homeland Security will award aerospace giant Boeing a contract to provide high-tech methods to catch illegal immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. Boeing's "virtual fence" concept includes an estimated 1,800 towers along the border equipped with cameras and motion sensors.

Robert Block, Homeland Security reporter for The Wall Street Journal, talks with Madeleine Brand.

