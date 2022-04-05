Yellowstone National Park wants you to plan ahead for the year 2172

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Ever think about what you might pass down to your descendants? Maybe some old recipes, jewelry, that kind of thing. How about this? Yellowstone National Park passes. In exchange for a $1,500 donation, Yellowstone is issuing the inheritance pass. The catch - it's only valid for entry in 2172. That's right - 150 years from now, which, despite eating healthy, daily exercise and taking vitamins, means I probably won't be there. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.