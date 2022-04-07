2 projects revive Selena's music for new generations

NPR's A Martínez talks to Maria Garcia, creator and host of the podcast Anything for Selena, about two projects — a new album set for release this month and, starting today, a return to theaters for the Jennifer Lopez-starring biopic Selena -- that will keep Selena's music alive for new generations.

"People talk all the time about how she was poised to become a mainstream American pop star," Garcia, who grew up on the border of the U.S. and Mexico and went back and forth frequently as a child, says. "Let me tell you for me, for my community, she was already mainstream."

