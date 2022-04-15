One Small Step Podcast: Episode 2
In this Episode of High Plains Public Radio’s One Small Step podcast we meet Marian Shaprio and Robert Price. This conversation was recorded via zoom and so it should be expected that the quality of the audio you hear may be varied. Marian speaks first from her home in Santa Barbara California. Robert who we hear from next was recorded in Deerfield Kansas.