Anna Malaika Tubbs: The forgotten mothers of civil rights history

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Rachel FaulknerKatie MonteleoneKatie Simon
Published May 6, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT
Alberta Williams King (left) with her son, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and daughter-in-law, Coretta Scott King on September 30, 1958.
Al Pucci
/
NY Daily News via Getty Images
About the Episode

MLK Jr., Malcolm X and James Baldwin are household names, but what about their mothers? This hour, author Anna Malaika Tubbs explores how these three women shaped American history.

<em>The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation</em> by Anna Malaika Tubbs
/ MacMillan Publishers
/
MacMillan Publishers
<em>The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation</em> by Anna Malaika Tubbs

About Anna Malaika Tubbs

Anna Malaika Tubbs is a sociologist and author of the best-selling book The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation. She grew up in Dubai, Mexico, Sweden, Estonia and Azerbaijan. Influenced by her exposure to all kinds of cultures and beliefs, she now works to bring people together through the celebration of difference.

After graduating from Stanford University with a bachelor's in anthropology, Tubbs earned her master's in multidisciplinary gender studies and her PhD in sociology from the University of Cambridge.

Anna Malaika Tubbs with her husband Michael Tubbs and their children
/ Leila Brewster
/
Leila Brewster
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Rachel Faulkner
Rachel Faulkner is a producer and editor for TED Radio Hour.
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
Katie Simon