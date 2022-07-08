A major internet outage in Canada disrupts ATMs and 911 services

Updated July 8, 2022 at 3:13 PM ET

Rogers, one of Canada's largest telecommunications companies, is experiencing major outages to its cellular, internet and cable services across the country — leaving some customers unable to use ATMs or reach 911 emergency services.

The company said Friday afternoon that it was making progress in its efforts to restore its services.

"We know how much you rely on our networks," Rogers said in a message on its website. "Today we have let you down. We are working to make this right as quickly as we can. We will continue to keep you updated, including when services will be back online."

We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share. — RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) July 8, 2022

Millions rely on Rogers for its services throughout Canada, with a total of 11.3 million wireless subscribers in 2021, according to Statista.

A quarter of Canada's internet traffic went down Friday, according to data from NetBlocks, an internet watchdog group.

Some Rogers cellular customers in Toronto were having trouble connecting to 911, Toronto Police Operations tweeted.

ADVISORY:

City of Toronto

- The Rogers Network is experiencing some technical difficulties

- Some people will have trouble connecting

- There are some connection problems calling 9-1-1

- We are working to resolve these issues

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 8, 2022

Toronto Police said that although some Rogers cellular customers might have trouble connecting, 911 is still "fully operational."

The outage is also affecting ATMs and other financial services, according to the CBC.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.