'Wait Wait' for July 16, 2022: With Not My Job guest Puja Patel

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with guest host Tom Papa, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Puja Patel and panelists Paula Poundstone, Emmy Blotnick and Adam Burke. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Pictures Worth A Billion Light Years; Elon Backs Out; Little Yellow Blockbuster

Panel Questions

What's Martha Stewart Up To This Week?

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about an exciting moment during a recent baseball game, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Pitchfork's Puja Patel answers three questions about first pitches

Pitchfork's Puja Patel went from being a young girl geeking out over Almost Famous to the editor-in-chief of the biggest name in music criticism. Now, we invite her on the show to talk about guilty pleasures, the subtleties of rating an album by decimal, and, somehow, the Chattanooga Choo-Choo.

Panel Questions

CrestBots; Save Money on Hair Care and Clean Out Your Pantry; The Most Coveted Job in Japan

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Ice Cream Solved!; Whisky With A Real Pinch; A Diet Tip For Men—Stay Insidehe Town That Made Limericks Famous Gets Its Due

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict, what will the James Webb telescope reveal next?

