© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
2022 FALL -Horizontal - Banner - RuralLife.jpg
Click here to download printable version
Block-RRBC-Fixed.png
HPPR Radio Readers Book Club

Jane Holwerda of Dodge City is a Book Leader for Winesburg, Ohio by Sherwood Anderson

Published August 4, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT
2021Fall-book2leader.jpg
Book Leader Jane Holwerda

Jane Holwerda: Admittedly, I am somewhat of a newbie to the High Plains having lived her for only a couple of decades but in that time, I’ve driven to numerous small communities. Traveling has given me a deep appreciation for the vastness of the High Plains as well as its beauty – the muted palette, the skies – cloudy or clear--the panorama and for its temperamental weather. More importantly, I’ve learned to ask, not “how many miles is that,” but “how many hours is that?” I’m currently VP for Academics Dodge City Community College, where I formerly chaired the English Department. I hold a doctorate in American Studies from Saint Louis University (Missouri) and have published short fiction, essays and poetry in various journals and anthologies, including Cottonwood, Hurricane Review, MacGuffin, Red River Review, Sou’wester, South Loop Review, The Langdon Review; Guilty Pleasures, Out of Line, and Elegant Rage. For the purposes of the book discussion, I want you to know that I’m just like you – a person who loves reading.

Tags
Fall Read 2022: Rural Life Revisited 2022 Fall ReadHPPR Radio Readers Book Club
Stay Connected