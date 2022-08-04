Jane Holwerda of Dodge City is a Book Leader for Winesburg, Ohio by Sherwood Anderson

Jane Holwerda: Admittedly, I am somewhat of a newbie to the High Plains having lived her for only a couple of decades but in that time, I’ve driven to numerous small communities. Traveling has given me a deep appreciation for the vastness of the High Plains as well as its beauty – the muted palette, the skies – cloudy or clear--the panorama and for its temperamental weather. More importantly, I’ve learned to ask, not “how many miles is that,” but “how many hours is that?” I’m currently VP for Academics Dodge City Community College, where I formerly chaired the English Department. I hold a doctorate in American Studies from Saint Louis University (Missouri) and have published short fiction, essays and poetry in various journals and anthologies, including Cottonwood, Hurricane Review, MacGuffin, Red River Review, Sou’wester, South Loop Review, The Langdon Review; Guilty Pleasures, Out of Line, and Elegant Rage. For the purposes of the book discussion, I want you to know that I’m just like you – a person who loves reading.