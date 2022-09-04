Alex Hunt and Ryan Brooks are Book Leaders for That Old Ace in the Hole by Annie Proulx

Alex Hunt (above left) is professor of English at West Texas A&M, where he came in 2002 after living all over the West--Alaska, Washington, Oregon, and Colorado. Director of the Center for the Study of the American West, he has published broadly on topics related to the American West and Southwest, High Plains history, environmental studies, and sense of place, including works on Annie Proulx’s That Old Ace in the Hole (set in the Texas panhandle). He is editor of the Panhandle-Plains Historical Review.

Ryan Brooks

Ryan Brooks (right) l Dr. Brooks joined WTAMU’s faculty in 2015 after receiving his Ph.D. in English from the University of Illinois at Chicago and serving as a postdoctoral teaching fellow at Washington University in St. Louis. His teaching and research interests include American literature of the 20th- and 21st centuries, literary theory & composition. His book Liberalism and American Literature in the Clinton Era came out in June 2022. His writing has also appeared in Twentieth-Century Literature, 49th Parallel, Mediations, The Account, and the critical anthology The Wire: Urban Decay and American Television.

