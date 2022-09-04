That Old Ace in the Hole by Annie Proulx (2003)

Although radio is not central to this story, the impact of public radio on the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles is a minor theme and thus fits nicely with the 2022 Fall Read. From Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award winner Annie Proulx comes an exhilarating story brimming with language, history, landscape, music, and love. Bob Dollar is a young man from Denver trying to make good in a bad world. Out of college and aimless, Dollar takes a job with Global Pork Rind, scouting out big spreads of land that can be converted to hog farms. Soon he's holed up in a two-bit Texas town called Woolybucket, where he settles into LaVon Fronk's old bunkhouse for fifty dollars a month, helps out at Cy Frease's Old Dog Café, and learns the hard way how vigorously the old Texas ranch owners will hold on to their land, even when their children want no part of it. This is a story of the American West over the past century, a story with memorable characters and a story that will stay with readers for some time after the last page has turned.