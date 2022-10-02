Nicole English and Mike Strong are Book Leaders for How the Post Office Created America: A History by Winifred Gallagher

Nicole English was born in Texas and raised bilingual in two cultures. A second generation academic and folkloric dancer, she studied at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Now at Fort Hays State University, she specializes in the areas of sociology of dance, arts, and community, LatinX studies, and technology. Her research interests include the social impact of the arts and performance, (esp. dance), culture, and community, and their relationship to health and well-being across the life span.

MIKE STRONG / Mike Strong, Hays, KS

Mike Strong is a photographer, videographer, software programmer, tech writer, and web programmer. He is a former astronomic and geodetic surveyor/computer, massage therapist, baker and—of course, bartender and waiter (“proudly so!”). He also worked as a newspaper and radio reporter in Nebraska and upstate New York. He holds a degree in Journalism from the University of Kansas. Known in the Kansas City dance communities for his dance photography and videography, as well as for his online publication, www.KCDance.com, Mike has focused on dance since 1994 and continues to do so.