The 16th Annual Caregiver Conference —This Thursday & Friday in Amarillo

This week, caregivers from our region will come together at the 16th Annual Caregiver Conference in Amarillo, TX. We recently welcomed Lisa Hancock and Jaime Sharp from the Area Agency on Aging of the Panhandle into the studio to discuss the event, as well as the state of the industry. To hear the full interview, click the link at the top of this page.

The fair will take place at Polk Street United Methodist Church (1401 S. Polk St., Amarillo). On Thursday morning, it kicks off with a resource fair from 9a-12p CT, featuring local organizations and service providers. After that, they'll have a keynote address from Dr. Aaron Blight, CEO and Founder of Caregiver Kinetics. He'll be discussing topics covered in his book, When Caregiving Calls: Guidance as You Care for a Parent, Spouse, or Aging Relative.

On Friday, registration and opening ceremonies begin at 8am CT, and the Educational Forum runs from 9a to 4:30p CT, featuring lectures from Dr. Arubala Reddy of Texas Tech University and Ginny Funk, Alzheimer's Association Director of Programs.

It's a free seminar, and lunch is provided. Plus, professionals can get 11+ CEU hours for attending. Questions? Contact 806.651.3481.