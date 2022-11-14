© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
RRBC-Spring2023-BannerBookmark-v3.jpg
Click here to download printable version
Block-RRBC-Fixed.png
HPPR Radio Readers Book Club

Wrapping up the 2022 Fall Read - Rural Life Revisited

Published November 14, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST
Fall2022-Bookbyte-Live1.jpg
1 of 2  — Fall2022-Bookbyte-Live1.jpg
HPPR (High Plains Public Radio) Bookbytes panel Sunday 13 November 2022 afternoon to evening in Garden City, Kansas to discuss fall 2022 book review series just finished and meaning to local communities. Photo, copyright Mike Strong (also a panelist) all rights reserved except for full usage to HPPR and all the individuals in the panel and at HPPR.
Mike Strong
Fall2022-Bookbyte-Live2.jpg
2 of 2  — Fall2022-Bookbyte-Live2.jpg
HPPR (High Plains Public Radio) Bookbytes panel Sunday 13 November 2022 afternoon to evening in Garden City, Kansas to discuss fall 2022 book review series just finished and meaning to local communities. Photo, copyright Mike Strong (also a panelist) all rights reserved except for full usage to HPPR and all the individuals in the panel and at HPPR.

The 2022 Fall Read - Rural Life Revisited culminated in a lively discussion Sunday evening, November 13, 2022. Thanks to all who participated including Ryan Brooks (Canyon TX), Valarie Smith (Wallace Co & Garden City KS), Jane Holwerda (Dodge City KS), Mike Strong and Nicole English (FHSU, Hays KS) and moderator Kathleen Holt (Cimarron KS). Thanks to HPPR's Ken Davis and Jenny Inzerillo as well.

Tags
Fall Read 2022: Rural Life Revisited 2022 Fall ReadHPPR Radio Readers Book Club
Stay Connected
Kathleen Holt
Kathleen Holt has served High Plains Public Radio—in one way or another—since its inception in 1979. She coordinates the HPPR Radio Readers Book Club.
See stories by Kathleen Holt