Wrapping up the 2022 Fall Read - Rural Life Revisited
HPPR (High Plains Public Radio) Bookbytes panel Sunday 13 November 2022 afternoon to evening in Garden City, Kansas to discuss fall 2022 book review series just finished and meaning to local communities.
Mike Strong
The 2022 Fall Read - Rural Life Revisited culminated in a lively discussion Sunday evening, November 13, 2022. Thanks to all who participated including Ryan Brooks (Canyon TX), Valarie Smith (Wallace Co & Garden City KS), Jane Holwerda (Dodge City KS), Mike Strong and Nicole English (FHSU, Hays KS) and moderator Kathleen Holt (Cimarron KS). Thanks to HPPR's Ken Davis and Jenny Inzerillo as well.