The future of rural Texas
Three million Texans live in rural communities across the state. Their towns might be small, but they face big challenges. Healthcare, education and jobs are just some issues on their minds.
The Future of Rural Texas is the focus of an upcoming Texas Tribune event November 17-18 in Lubbock. We’re previewing what you can expect.
Guest:
Jayme Lozano, The Texas Tribune
Helpful links:
The Future of Rural Texas event page
Rural Texas is the state’s foundation. And it’s in jeopardy from The Texas Tribune
