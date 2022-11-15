Three million Texans live in rural communities across the state. Their towns might be small, but they face big challenges. Healthcare, education and jobs are just some issues on their minds.

The Future of Rural Texas is the focus of an upcoming Texas Tribune event November 17-18 in Lubbock. We’re previewing what you can expect.

Guest:

Jayme Lozano, The Texas Tribune

Helpful links:

The Future of Rural Texas event page

Rural Texas is the state’s foundation. And it’s in jeopardy from The Texas Tribune

