Keystone pipeline spills in Kansas, dirtying creek and causing oil prices to spike

TC Energy had planned to build an additional pipeline called the Keystone XL, which sparked years of political debate, legal wrestling and protests. President Joe Biden blocked the XL pipeline immediately upon taking office.

An oil spill in north-central Kansas fouled a creek Wednesday night and prompted the emergency shutdown of a major international pipeline.

Canadian company TC Energy didn’t answer questions Thursday morning about which creek in Washington County was affected by the Keystone pipeline leak, how much oil spilled and how far the oil traveled downstream.

It pointed to a press release instead.

“We have shut down the Keystone Pipeline System and mobilized people and equipment,” the statement said. “The affected segment has been isolated, and booms deployed to control downstream migration.”

The company says it began shutdown procedures at about 8 p.m. Wednesday when the pressure dropped in the system and alarms sounded. It says it is working on cleaning up the spill.

The Keystone carries oil from Canada to American refineries. It has previously leaked in South Dakota and North Dakota, CNN reported.

CNN also reported that oil prices spiked 5% Thursday morning because of the pipeline’s shutdown after the leak was discovered in Kansas about 20 miles south of the Nebraska town of Steele City.

CNN says oil prices hit $75.44 a barrel immediately after the news broke that the pipeline, which transports hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil daily, had temporarily ceased flowing.

City officials in the town of Washington, the county seat, wrote on Facebook that they are aware of the spill to the northeast of town and that “there is no threat or imminent danger to city utilities, and the City water supply remains safe and not in jeopardy.”

