Watch: Drone footage reveals extent of Keystone Pipeline oil spill

Nebraska Public Media | By Daniel Wheaton
Published December 11, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
Keystone Pipeline oil leaks into Mill Creek in Washington County, Kansas

The Keystone Pipeline started leaking oil Wednesday night. Before it could be fully turned off, some 14,000 barrels had leaked.

An oil leak from the Keystone Pipeline is estimated to have released 14,000 barrels, or about 588,000 gallons. The spill spread over pasture ground, and some went into Mill Creek, about five miles northeast of Washington, Kansas.

Since the leak became known late Wednesday night, crews have begun working on repair and recovery. TC Energy, a Canadian firm, said that multiple vacuum trucks are being used to recover the crude.

Aerial footage reveals the extent of the damage:
News
Compiled by Daniel Wheaton. Reporting from Fred Knapp, Bill Kelly, Jackie Ourada and Aaron Bonderson. Photo and video by Tyler Kersting.

Kansas News Service
Daniel Wheaton
Daniel Wheaton is the data journalist for the Midwest Newsroom. Wheaton is based at Nebraska Public Media in Lincoln, Nebraska, and can be reached at dwheaton@nebraskapublicmedia.org
