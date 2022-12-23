© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KJJP 105.7 FM in Amarillo is currently off the air due to extreme cold temperatures affecting transmission equipment. Engineers are on site and working to resolve the problems. Click the red player button above to listen in the meantime.
Alina Selyukh
Alina Selyukh is a business correspondent at NPR, where she follows the path of the retail and tech industries, tracking how America's biggest companies are influencing the way we spend our time, money, and energy.
See stories by Alina Selyukh
Andrea Hsu
Andrea Hsu is NPR's labor and workplace correspondent.
See stories by Andrea Hsu