Vedran – The Cellist

This is Mike Strong, in Hays, for HPPR. The book is “The Cellist of Sarajevo” by Stephen Galloway.

On May 27th, 1992, one month and three weeks after the Bosnian War started, three shells fell into the middle of Sarajevo on Vaso Miskin Street. 22 people died. More than 70 people were wounded. The next day, in the same spot, in the open, cellist Vedran Smailović began a series of daily solos, one day for each of the 22 dead, each day playing Albinoni’s Adagio in G Minor.

In addition to Vaso Miskin Street, Smailović played elsewhere in Sarajevo, in white shirt and black tailed coat. He became a symbol. Some traveled to Sarajevo to see him. Joan Baez joined him one day. Susan Sontag came and wrote of him. In 2008, Canadian author Stephen Galloway published his book and Vedran Smailović was not pleased. Smailović thought Galloway had ripped off his story. He wanted compensation.

Smailović complained, “They put my picture, my face, on the front, on the cover with no permission. They don't ask me — they use my name advertising their product. I don't care about fiction, I care about reality.”

Galloway told NBC news, “The cellist in my book is based on a real character. He doesn't ever speak in the book. I was kind of careful not to put words, I don't want to put words in his mouth.” Galloway noted that the cellist character occupies only the first five pages of the book.

Vedran’s picture is not on the cover now. There was an earlier cover which shows Vedran in the lower left of the image, almost out of frame. Legally, this goes to using an image or likeness without permission, although story elements themselves, as concepts, are normally considered to be fair game. In that vein, another book had the input of Smailović and uses his story and identity to fill in a fictionalized story, “Echoes from the Square” 1998 by another Canadian author, Elizabeth Wellburn. A young violinist hears Smailović playing the cello. His family invites Smailović into their home where we learn not only of his pain at the war but are assured of hope for the future. Remember this is a children’s book. Wellburn and Houston met with Smailović in London where they worked together on “Echoes from the Square.”

Wellburn even posted a YouTube video of illustrations from her book as she reads it. It is short, only about 10 minutes. In December 1993 Vedran Smailović escaped the war, heading to the UK, then to the far Southeast corner of Northern Ireland, in the tiny port city of Warrenpoint, where Vedran Smailović resides today.

This is Mike Strong, in Hays, for HPPR Radio Readers Book Club.

