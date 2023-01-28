Holy Mercer and Nicole English are the Book Leaders for Like Water for Chocolate by Laura Esquivel, 1989 (Mexico)

Like Water for Chocolate has been called, "Earthy, magical, and utterly charming.” The best-selling novel features a blend of poignant romance and bittersweet wit. Our fourth book hosts characters from an unborn child, her mother, and a kitchen. Readers may be compelled to go into the kitchen themselves as they read this work considered to be a masterpiece since Tia shares her kitchen tips with listeners throughout the story.

I’m Holly Mercer. As Director of the Learning Resource Center and Library Director at Dodge City Community College, I am part of several initiatives celebrating diversity, equity and inclusion, so I’m particularly excited to be reading Like Water for Chocolate. Since moving to southwest Kansas from Massachusetts, I’ve been a library consultant and was Director of the Southwest Kansas Library System. That just confirms my commitment to reading and my appreciation for the modern library. I’ve served as president of the Kansas Library Association, of the Dodge City Rotary Club, Rotary International, and as a mentor in the Library Leadership and Management Association. I hold degrees from the University of Southern Maine, from Baker College and a Master of Library & Information Science from Drexel University.

My name is Nicole English. Born in Texas, raised bilingual in two cultures, I’m a second generation academic and folkloric dancer. I’m also an assistant professor of sociology at FHSU holding degrees from the University of Missouri in Kansas City. My interests range from the sociology of dance, arts, and community to LatinX studies, and technology. My formal research interests include the social impact of the arts and performance, (esp. dance), culture, and community, and their relationships to health and well-being across the life span. As such, I’ve written on the ways in which dance groups create community, both within the group and outside of the group, and how dance movement translates into social interactions as a process to create social solidarity.