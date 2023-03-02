© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
RRBC-Spring2023-BannerBookmark-v3.jpg
Click here to download printable version
Block-RRBC-Fixed.png
HPPR Radio Readers Book Club

Linda Allen is the Book Leader for The Wandering Falcon by Jamil Ahmad

By Kathleen Holt
Published March 2, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
SpringRead2023-TheWanderingFalcon.jpg
Linda Allen
Linda Allen

In Touch with the World ends Week Eight with a bonus book --The Wandering Falcon by Jamil Ahmad published in 2011. The book outlines the story of Tor Baz, a young boy descended from both chiefs and outlaws and as he moves between tribes in Pakistan and Afghanistan, he becomes the Wandering Falcon.
Tor grows up in worlds filled with brutality, humanity, love, honor, poverty, and grace. His world today is known as the Federally Administered Tribal Area, an area known for terrorism.

Linda Allen, transplanted from eastern Oregon to the Texas Panhandle is a devoted dachshund mom, a retired psychotherapist and an Advanced Teacher of Therapeutic Yoga. Between dog walks and hikes at Palo Duro Canyon Linda enjoys reading, traveling and volunteering.

Tags
Spring Read 2023: In Touch with the World 2023 Spring ReadHPPR Radio Readers Book Club
Stay Connected
Kathleen Holt
Kathleen Holt has served High Plains Public Radio—in one way or another—since its inception in 1979. She coordinates the HPPR Radio Readers Book Club.
See stories by Kathleen Holt