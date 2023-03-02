Linda Allen is the Book Leader for The Wandering Falcon by Jamil Ahmad

Linda Allen

In Touch with the World ends Week Eight with a bonus book --The Wandering Falcon by Jamil Ahmad published in 2011. The book outlines the story of Tor Baz, a young boy descended from both chiefs and outlaws and as he moves between tribes in Pakistan and Afghanistan, he becomes the Wandering Falcon.

Tor grows up in worlds filled with brutality, humanity, love, honor, poverty, and grace. His world today is known as the Federally Administered Tribal Area, an area known for terrorism.

