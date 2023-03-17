How meditation can teach us to love ourselves and others

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Mind, Body, Spirit- Part 1.

Sometimes that nagging inner voice is your own worst enemy. Author and podcast host Dan Harris explains how loving-kindness meditation can quiet your inner critic and improve your relationships.

About Dan Harris

Dan Harris is a former ABC News anchor who reported from all over the world, covering wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and producing investigative reports in Haiti, Cambodia and the Amazon.

After experiencing an on-air panic attack while hosting Good Morning America, he knew he had to make some big changes to his life. Despite initial misgivings, he turned to meditation.

Harris is the author of the book 10% Happier, a #1 New York Times bestseller. He is also the host of the Ten Percent Happier podcast and co-founder of the Ten Percent Happier meditation app.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Harsha Nahata and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Manoush Zomorodi. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.