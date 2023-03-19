© 2021
HPPR Radio Readers Book Club

Marcy McKay is the Book Leader for Amor Towles’ Gentleman in Moscow

By Kathleen Holt
Published March 19, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
SpringRead2023-GentlemanInMoscow.jpg

Book Eleven takes us to Russian with Amor Towles’ Gentleman in Moscow. In 1922, Count Alexander Rostov is deemed an unrepentant aristocrat by a Bolshevik tribunal, and is sentenced to house arrest in the Metropol, a grand hotel across the street from the Kremlin. Rostov, an indomitable man of erudition and wit, has never worked a day in his life, and must now live in an attic room while some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history are unfolding outside the hotel’s doors. Rostov learns what it means to be a man of purpose.

Marcy McKay
Marcy McKay

In Touch with the World – Book Eleven Book Leader

Marcy McKay is a life coach and an award-winning novelist. She says that her dual career fits both the extrovert and introvert within her. On her website https://marcymckay.com/about/ she lists 10 Things about March in which she relates – among other things - that she met her husband on the bus to summer camp when they were 14; she’s survived a house fire and raising two teens; that she’s published several novels beginning with Pennies from Burger Heaven; and that she believes that there’s much more good in this world than bad. Now that her kids are grown, she and her husband live on the rim of Palo Duro Canyon near Canyon, TX.

Kathleen Holt
Kathleen Holt has served High Plains Public Radio—in one way or another—since its inception in 1979. She coordinates the HPPR Radio Readers Book Club.
