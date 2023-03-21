© 2021
KCSE-FM 91.7 in Lamar is back on the air!
The satellite receiver that failed on Monday has been replaced and KCSE is now operating normally. Out apologies for the service disruption and our thanks for your understanding.
If you have question about KCSE or any of HPPR's transmitter sites, contact cspringer@hppr.org, HPPR's chief engineer.

Germany might ask drivers to pump the brakes on the Autobahn

By Rob Schmitz
Published March 21, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT

The country is considering putting speed limits on its highway network — and the move is leading to some soul searching.

Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
