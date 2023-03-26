© 2021
KCSE-FM 91.7 in Lamar is back on the air!
The satellite receiver that failed on Monday has been replaced and KCSE is now operating normally. Out apologies for the service disruption and our thanks for your understanding.
If you have question about KCSE or any of HPPR's transmitter sites, contact cspringer@hppr.org, HPPR's chief engineer.
