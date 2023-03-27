© 2021
KCSE-FM 91.7 in Lamar is back on the air!
The satellite receiver that failed on Monday has been replaced and KCSE is now operating normally. Out apologies for the service disruption and our thanks for your understanding.
If you have question about KCSE or any of HPPR's transmitter sites, contact cspringer@hppr.org, HPPR's chief engineer.

Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
A Martínez
Published March 27, 2023 at 4:06 AM CDT

Mississippi cleans up after a deadly tornado, there are mass protests in Israel after the defense minister is sacked and jury selection is to begin Monday in the trial of a Grammy-winning musician.

