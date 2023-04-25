KCSE 91.7 FM serving Lamar and southeast Colorado is off the air due to severe interference from cell phone equipment recently installed on the tower where HPPR rents space for KCSE. Special filters to eliminate the interference have been ordered but won't be delivered and installed until the week of 5/1. Our apologies for this interruption of service. If you have any questions or comments, please contact HPPR's chief engineer, Chuck Springer at engineer@hppr.org. While we await the repairs, please continue listening to either of HPPR's program services, HPPR MIX or HPPR CONNECT, by clicking on the player above.
