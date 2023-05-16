© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
HPPR Radio Readers Book Club

HPPR Radio Readers Book Club: Fall Read 2022 — Live On-Air Discussion

By Jenny Inzerillo
Published May 16, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT
HPPR_Boookbytes_7296.jpg
HPPR (High Plains Public Radio) Bookbytes panel Sunday 13 November 2022 afternoon to evening in Garden City, Kansas to discuss fall 2022 book review series just finished and meaning to local communities. Photo, copyright Mike Strong (also a panelist) all rights reserved except for full usage to HPPR and all the individuals in the panel and at HPPR.

In case you missed it, hear the full audio from the Fall 2022 On-Air Live Book Discussion on the link at the top of this page!

Hear the full conversation with HPPR's Radio Readers Book Club discussion leaders on the current season, "Rural Life Revisited."

On Sunday, November 13th, 2022, rural book lovers from across the High Plains gathered for the seasonal on-air, live book discussion for HPPR's Radio Readers Book Club. This event wrapped up the Fall Read, "Rural Life Revisited." Thanks to Jane Holwerda (Dodge City, KS), Ryan Brooks (Canyon, TX), Valarie Smith (Garden City, KS), as well as Nicole English and Mike Strong (Hays, KS). The books covered included: Winesburg, Ohio; That Old Ace in the Hole; and How the Post Office Created America.

Click the link at the top of this page to hear the full discussion, and stay tuned for the upcoming seasonal read for Spring 2023: "In Touch with the World."

Thanks to all who made this season successful, and especially to those who contributed HPPR Radio Reader BookBytes! If you haven’t had a chance to contribute and want to, please reach out to Kathleen Holt at 620-855-2244 or via email at kholt@ucom.net.

Fall Read 2022: Rural Life Revisited HPPR Radio Readers Book ClubHPPR Radio Readers2022 Fall Read
