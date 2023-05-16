HPPR Radio Readers Book Club: Fall Read 2022 — Live On-Air Discussion

Hear the full conversation with HPPR's Radio Readers Book Club discussion leaders on the current season, "Rural Life Revisited."

On Sunday, November 13th, 2022, rural book lovers from across the High Plains gathered for the seasonal on-air, live book discussion for HPPR's Radio Readers Book Club. This event wrapped up the Fall Read, "Rural Life Revisited." Thanks to Jane Holwerda (Dodge City, KS), Ryan Brooks (Canyon, TX), Valarie Smith (Garden City, KS), as well as Nicole English and Mike Strong (Hays, KS). The books covered included: Winesburg, Ohio; That Old Ace in the Hole; and How the Post Office Created America.

Click the link at the top of this page to hear the full discussion, and stay tuned for the upcoming seasonal read for Spring 2023: "In Touch with the World."

Thanks to all who made this season successful, and especially to those who contributed HPPR Radio Reader BookBytes! If you haven’t had a chance to contribute and want to, please reach out to Kathleen Holt at 620-855-2244 or via email at kholt@ucom.net.