Rafael Nadal has pulled out of this year's French Open

Tennis great Rafael Nadal is dropping out of the French Open, months after sustaining a hip injury, he said Thursday.

The event is set to begin Monday at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris and run to June 11.

"I'm not going to be able to play in Roland-Garros," Nadal, 36, said at a press conference at his tennis camp in Mallorca, Spain. "As you know, I was even working as much as possible every single day for the last four months.

Nadal injured his hip during the second set of a match against Mackenzie McDonald during the Australian Open in January.

"[They] have been very difficult months because we were not able to find the solution to the problem that I had in Australia, so today I still am in the position that I am not able to feel myself and ready to compete at the standards that I need to be to play at Roland-Garros," he added.

Nadal has played the sport professionally for 22 years and has tied the record with Novak Djokovic for the most men's singles Grand Slam titles, at 22, including wins at 14 French Opens, two Australian Opens, four U.S. Opens and two Wimbledons.

He said he is unable to say if this will be his last tournament before retiring.

"I don't want to say one thing and then do the other. It's better to hold the options open and see what's the best calendar possible," he said.

Earlier this year, Nadal pulled out of matches in Monte Carlo, Monaco; Madrid and Rome. Though, he said Thursday he would still like to play in the Olympics, which will be held in Paris next summer.

