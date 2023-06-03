Fresh Air Weekend: Clarence Thomas' path to the SCOTUS; Understanding allergies

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

FRONTLINE traces the 'ambition and revenge' driving SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas: As controversy swirls around the benefits Thomas and his wife Ginni received from a conservative billionaire, filmmaker Michael Kirk examines the couple's path to power in a new PBS documentary.

Arturo O'Farrill puts piano in the foreground on 'Legacies': Three generations of O'Farrills are represented on this new album, reminding us what tradition is at heart: our ongoing conversation with those who came before us, and those who come after.

Why our allergies are getting worse —and what to do about it: From excessive hygiene to low-fiber diets, author Theresa MacPhail explores the deep-rooted causes of rising allergy rates in her new book Allergic.

