'Wait Wait' for July 8, 2023: 25th Anniversary Spectacular, Part IV!

This week, we're diving back into the archives for Part IV of our 25th Year Spectacular! We've got interviews with George Takei, Martha Stewart, and Mariska Hargitay, plus some time with Barbie director Greta Gerwig!

Not My Job: Mariska Hargitay

Mariska Hargitay has been playing Captain Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU for over 20 years. She knows her way around the mean streets of New York, but what does she know about the other SVU: The Sweet Valley Universe of books?

Not My Job: George Takei

Peter talks with beloved actor, writer and activist George Takei and tries his hardest not to ask a bunch of hyper-specific questions about Star Trek

Not My Job: Martha Stewart

What's Martha Stewart up to? Appearing on our "25th Anniversary Spectacular" to talk about being good at just about everything.

Not My Job: Vince Gill in Nashville

In 2011, we headed to Nashville to talk with country music legend Vince Gill.

Not My Job: Greta Gerwig

With the Barbie movie dominating our head and heart, there's no better time to revisit our interview with director Greta Gerwig, who joined us in Seattle.

