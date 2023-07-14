© 2021
KTOT-FM 89.5, serving the northwest Texas Panhandle is off the air due to the failure of a major transmitter part. Given the age of the transmitter and the special nature of the part, it is very difficult to find a replacement. The manufacture no longer stocks the part, so we are currently conducting a nationwide search to find a used one. We apologies for this disruption of service and encourage you to continue listing to HPPR via our streaming player (click above) or our mobile app. If you have any questions, please contact contact engineer@hppr.org
John Boyega and Juel Taylor talk new existential thriller 'They Cloned Tyrone'

Published July 14, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT

NPR's Scott Detrow talks to actor John Boyega and director Juel Taylor about the new Netflix movie They Cloned Tyrone.

