© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KJJP-FM 105.7 serving Amarillo and the central Panhandle is currently operating at only 30% of power due to the complete failure of the air conditioning system in the transmitter building. Consequently, listeners may hear a noisy signal or be unable to receive the station in its outer coverage area. Work is underway to repair or replace the air conditioning.

KTOT-FM 89.5 serving the northwest Panhandle is off the air due to the failure of a major transmitter part. Given the age of the transmitter and the special nature of the part, a replacement is very difficult to find. The manufacture no longer stocks the part, so we are currently conducting a nationwide search to find a used one.

We apologies for these disruptions of service and encourage you to continue listing to HPPR via our streaming player (click above) or our mobile app. If you have any questions, please contact contact engineer@hppr.org
.

Biden to meet Israel's Netanyahu after months of tension

By Deepa Shivaram
Published July 17, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pictured at his office in Jerusalem on Monday. Netanyahu spoke with President Biden, who invited him for a meeting later this year.
Ohad Zwigenberg
/
Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pictured at his office in Jerusalem on Monday. Netanyahu spoke with President Biden, who invited him for a meeting later this year.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet with President Biden later this year, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Monday. Details of when and where are still under discussion, he added.

The announcement comes a day before Israeli President Isaac Herzog is set to visit Washington to meet with Biden and address Congress.

It also follows months of tensions between the U.S. and Israel over Netanyahu's far-right proposals to overhaul the country's judicial system. Netanyahu's supporters say liberal courts have too much power over government decisions. Opponents say the moves would endanger Israel's system of checks and balances.

Biden had not extended an invitation to Netanyahu since his election last fall. In March, after widespread protests in Israel, Netanyahu agreed to put a pause on efforts to change how Israel appoints judges to the Supreme Court. Biden told reporters at the time he was "very concerned" about Netanyahu's proposal, sparking a back-and-forth between the two nations.

Netanyahu is now moving forward with those judicial efforts, and Kirby said that in a phone call on Monday, Biden reiterated "the need for the broadest possible consensus, and that shared democratic values have always been and must remain a hallmark of the U.S.-Israel relationship."

The White House said Biden also emphasized the strong relationship between the countries; the Israeli Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem said the two leaders had a "long and warm conversation."

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Deepa Shivaram
Deepa Shivaram is a multi-platform political reporter on NPR's Washington Desk.