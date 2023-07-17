© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KTOT-FM 89.5, serving the northwest Texas Panhandle is off the air due to the failure of a major transmitter part. Given the age of the transmitter and the special nature of the part, it is very difficult to find a replacement. The manufacture no longer stocks the part, so we are currently conducting a nationwide search to find a used one. We apologies for this disruption of service and encourage you to continue listing to HPPR via our streaming player (click above) or our mobile app. If you have any questions, please contact contact engineer@hppr.org
.

Climate scientists are alarmed by record water temperatures off of Florida's coast

By Jenny Staletovich
Published July 17, 2023 at 4:10 AM CDT

Some climate scientists are alarmed by the high ocean temperatures off Florida's coast. Coral reefs and fish are at risk.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Jenny Staletovich
Jenny Staletovich has been a journalist working in Florida for nearly 20 years.