© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KJJP-FM 105.7 serving Amarillo and the central Panhandle is currently operating at only 30% of power due to the complete failure of the air conditioning system in the transmitter building. Consequently, listeners may hear a noisy signal or be unable to receive the station in its outer coverage area. Work is underway to repair or replace the air conditioning.

KTOT-FM 89.5 serving the northwest Panhandle is off the air due to the failure of a major transmitter part. Given the age of the transmitter and the special nature of the part, a replacement is very difficult to find. The manufacture no longer stocks the part, so we are currently conducting a nationwide search to find a used one.

We apologies for these disruptions of service and encourage you to continue listing to HPPR via our streaming player (click above) or our mobile app. If you have any questions, please contact contact engineer@hppr.org
.

The best games of 2023 so far, picked by the NPR staff

By James Perkins Mastromarino
Published July 18, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
NPR

The year 2023 has been one of the biggest gaming years in recent memory. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom broke sales records, alongside blockbusters like Final Fantasy XVI, Diablo IV, Street Fighter 6, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Resident Evil 4, Hogwarts Legacy and Dead Space.

But while popular franchises dominated the market, far-flung indies also got their due, from South Africa's Terra Nil to Indonesia's A Space for the Unbound to New Caledonia's Tchia.

NPR staff and contributors have been sprinting to keep up with the frantic release schedule. Packed with modern spectacles and revitalized classics, there's something for everyone on this list.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...

Tags
NPR Top Stories
James Perkins Mastromarino
James Perkins Mastromarino is Here & Now's Washington, D.C.-based producer. He works with NPR's newsroom on a daily whirlwind of topics that range from Congress to TV dramas to outer space. Mastromarino also edits NPR's Join the Game and reports on gaming for daily shows like All Things Considered and Morning Edition.