Quietly Soaring By Shelley Armitage
Quietly Soaring
By Shelley Armitage
Hello, this is Shelley Armitage for Radio Readers Book Club --
We used to talk to animals, didn’t we? No, I don’t mean the family dog and cat. I mean bears, cougars, ravens, eagles. And they talked to us. But something happened when we began to see them as fair sport, trophies, fit for feed yards or timeable milking machines. John Berger in his essay “Why Look at Animals” writes: “Each year more animals depart/ Only pets and carcasses remain . . . Now that they have gone/ it is their endurance we miss./ Unlike the tree/the river or the cloud/the animals had eyes/ and in their glance/ was permanence.” In the following poem I try to capture their perspective, their vision of us.
Plainsong
My call might scare
Your Border Patrol
But I see you.
I eye that seed cap of yours
You could read a long ancestral ecology
You marvel.
From these heights
You wonder at the origins of the pictographs
I can see where the Comancheros followed the arroyos
Kyrie kyrie, I call out.
Leave that nice ball cap behind.
I’m Shelley Armitage for Radio Readers Book Bytes wishing you a beautiful day. Please follow me at https://shelleyarmitage.com/ where my new book, A Habit of Landscape, is featured.