Quietly Soaring By Shelley Armitage

Plainsong

My call might scare

the bejesus out of you

so I’ll quietly soar here above

passing for a buzzard--

a humiliation--except for

how the silence tugs

at my tail.

Your Border Patrol

Your Google Earth

Your National Geographic photographers

objectify me.

But I see you.



A mile away

I distinguish my prey,

prairie dog, black tailed jack rabbit,

occasional pronghorn.

Golden Eagles are known for

our sharp eyesight, our size.

Native people dance

with me.

I eye that seed cap of yours

and your hiking partner’s red bandana,

human detritus prized among the prickly barbed wire,

mesquite sticks, antlers, ripe yucca, all woven--

how I make my nest.

You could read a long ancestral ecology

from my nest, reworked sometimes for 500 years,

aerial dendrochronology

the rings up to five feet in diameter,

the nest over six feet tall,

locked into ledges, a cliff face,

nestled sky.

You marvel.

You sigh.

You measure.

You photograph.

From these heights

I see you as part of the horizontal

green of the springs’ seep,

the rattlesnake’s brown coil,

the llano’s endless yellow.

You wonder at the origins of the pictographs

nearby.

Yes, you say that blue one on the overhang

is an angel.

But it is a shaman and the spirits are unhappy

with your ancestors who have camped here,

scratching their names.

I can see where the Comancheros followed the arroyos

where the basalt cliffs break into plains

the wandering Spanish ever lost

the migration of Pueblo peoples and pronghorns.

You walk upright

among equivocal patterns.

Kyrie kyrie, I call out.

Leave that nice ball cap behind.