Wisdom of the Natural World – What a Season

Hello. I’m Jane Holwerda for High Plains Public Radio Radio Readers. It is November, so it’s about time to wrap up what has been a truly good Fall 2023 read – one novel, two memoirs, and poetry pop-ups with an impressive array of Radio Reader BookBytes from readers all across our listening area and beyond. Even though the calendar says it’s time, I’m not sure I’m quite ready to close this evocative Fall 2023 Read. Are you yet full to your brim with “Wisdom of the Natural World”?

Radio Readers’ Fall 2023 Read has been a stand-out. The books alone– Braiding Sweet Grass, Bewilderment, Running with Sherman— are well-crafted works of writing, yet differing widely in tone and style. Contemplative, apocalyptic, bemused are just a few tonalities offered by authors Kimmerer, Powers, and McDougall, respectively, each work offering a unique perspective and focus into the concept of nature and what is to be learned or lost through our interactions. Over the past few months, BookBytes proliferated. Radio readers have questioned roles of humanity with and towards all that is not human, explored multitudinous ways of being and knowing that life in all its forms offers. From the purview of Oklahoma grasslands and the Smoky then the Rocky Mountains, we’ve explored endangered mores and species, considered healing and community building. We have, this fall, tilled rich and fertile soil.

Book leaders and readers throughout our region and beyond plumbed the depths – of the books and of their own experiences and poetic expressions—yielding references to Buddha and Darwin, anecdotes about 2-legged and 4-legged kin, questions about sustainability and equity between people and planet. We’ve peered at grasses and herbs, gazed up to stars and planets, empathized with those caring for wounded, damaged kin. We continue to apprehend and comprehend, intellectually and emotionally. Not all books speak to all readers, of course, and not all in the same ways. Such is the greatness of HPPR Radio Readers – we rather relish differences of perspective in a good conversation about interesting and meaningful topics.

About the only reason I can think for wrapping up HPPR’s Radio Readers Fall 2023 focus on “Wisdom of the Natural World” is the live on-air conversation, scheduled for Sunday, November 12. Those planning to be live and on air Sunday November 12 include book leaders Bob Seay, Leslie Van Holten, and Pat Tryer, and contributors Cheryl Dunn, Mike Strong, Nicole English, Kath Holt, and me! It’s going to be huge.

With voices from Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas, and Texas, our High Plains region is well-represented – Oklahoma…we do want to hear from you some day. Meanwhile on November 12, we’ll be talking about books and poems, yes, included in the Fall Read, but mostly we’ll talk about issues raised, whether these issues impact life on the High Plains, and other insights of this season’s theme “Wisdom of the Natural World.”

Will we take the bird’s eye view? Go down the rabbit hole? Get in the weeds? Stir up hornets’ nests?

To find out, tune in Sunday November 12 from 1-3pm – HPPR digital, on your dial, on Facebook live - where you can also check out plans for HPPR Radio Readers Spring 2024 “Water, Water, Neverwhere.” Because for every concluding book read, there is another pending. Thanks to High Plains Public Radio and its supporters.

For High Plains Public Radio, I’m Jane Holwerda from Dodge City, Kansas.