Amid conflict and difficulty, can we ever find paradise?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Paradise Lost and Found

Writer Pico Iyer has crisscrossed the globe looking for paradise and different cultures' notions of it. Amid conflict and difficulty, he asks if it can ever be found.

About Pico Iyer

Pico Iyer is an author and essayist, best known for writing about his travels. He has written over a dozen books, which have been translated into more than 20 languages. His latest is The Half-Known Life: In Search of Paradise. An essayist for TIME since 1986, Iyer is also a frequent contributor to The New York Times, The New York Review of Books, Harper's, Granta and more than 200 other newspapers and magazines worldwide. He has delivered four talks for TED.

