The KMUW News stories that shaped 2023

As 2023 comes to a close, we asked our reporters and producers to pick the stories that have helped shape and define their previous 12 months.

Our staff has covered stories about community, housing, sports, music, labor, health, recovery, history and education ... much of it happening in our own backyard.

What they've chosen speaks to why they do what they do.

Here are our most notable stories of 2023:

Bleckley Foundation works to honor the story of Wichita’s greatest military hero

Hugo Phan / KMUW Erwin Bleckley was one of just four aviators awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions during World War I.

Earlier this year, a group of local airplane enthusiasts set out to restore a decommissioned World War I plane, as well as the legacy of Wichita’s greatest military hero.

“I’ve always had an interest in military history, so I knew I had to do a story on this local piece of military history,” said KMUW news director Tom Shine. “Erwin Bleckley is probably the greatest war hero Wichita ever produced, but few people know his story. A dedicated group of volunteers, most of them veterans, are working to change that.”

Why Satchel Paige might be the most significant figure in Wichita's baseball history

Courtesy photo/University of North Dakota The 1935 baseball team from Bismarck, North Dakota, was a rarity because it included both Black and white players. The team won the first National Baseball Congress, led by future Hall of Famer Leroy “Satchel” Paige. He’s in the back row, directly behind team owner Neil Churchill, a local car dealer.

Wichita’s National Baseball Congress has showcased the best collegiate and semipro players in the country for nearly 100 years. But of all the players who have played here, perhaps none is as significant to the city’s baseball history as Leroy “Satchel” Paige.

“Baseball fans know who Leroy “Satchel” Paige was, but many don’t know that the National Baseball Congress in Wichita introduced him to a larger audience,” said KMUW news director Tom Shine. “And they don’t know that Paige’s starring performance in the first NBC in 1935 helped set the tournament on a path to success, which continues today.”

Workers at Spirit AeroSystems begin strike as contract talks resume

Daniel Caudill / KMUW Workers encourage passing drivers to honk their horns. They picketed across Spirit AeroSystems' campus in Wichita on Saturday.

About 6,000 union workers at Spirit AeroSystems went on strike in June after rejecting a contract proposal from the company. It was the first time they had gone on strike in nearly three decades.

The strike ended after six days, when workers approved an amended contract that addressed some of their concerns.

"In 2021 and 2022, we've seen a number of new unions forming at places like Starbucks,” said KMUW reporter Daniel Caudill. “This summer, Spirit workers demonstrated to unionizing workers in Wichita the power of an organized work stoppage."

Von Hansen on making music using the sounds of his father’s last days

Torin Andersen / KMUW Musician Von Hansen composed music using the sounds of his father’s last days.

Feelings of loss often spur creative artists. For composer Von Hansen, it was the death of his father. Last April, Hansen sat down with ArtWorks’ Torin Andersen to talk about the origins of a recent musical composition.

“After already being a fan of Hansen's music, it was enlightening being able to explore how an artist might explore from such a personal perspective,” Andersen said.

Sedgwick County has the most evictions in Kansas. One landlord is responsible for a quarter of them

Jeff Tuttle / The Journal, Kansas Leadership Center A notice on the door on an eviction hearing for Shacobreay Hardwell at the Magnolia Woods Apartments in Wichita.

A 2021 report found one-third of all Kansas evictions took place in Sedgwick County, despite the county housing less than one-fifth of the state’s residents.

Businesses registered to a single out-of-state landlord are responsible for many of them: Lew McGinnis filed about one-quarter of all evictions in Sedgwick County District Court in 2022.

As KMUW’s Celia Hack reported in May, some tenants say the frequent evictions leave them in constant stress, saddled with late fees and frustrated with poor maintenance.

“This was the most important story I worked on this year because, A) it took the most time — I spent so many hours looking through eviction records, and B) it was a story of mine that got the most attention and feedback from community members.

“Usually when I publish, I don’t start hearing from folks until I post the article on social media. But Wichita community members started talking about this story on their own — I came into work the day it was published to see that it had sparked conversation on Reddit, on Facebook … . It seemed that people had just been waiting to have a conversation about poor-quality housing and evictions in Wichita, and this story tapped into that. I was glad this story gave people an outlet and a jumping-off point to voice their concerns about housing issues.”

Orin Friesen celebrates 50 years of his iconic radio show, 'Bluegrass from the Rockin' Banjo Ranch'

Orin Friesen at work at KFDI in 1968.

In October, Wichita radio host Orin Friesen celebrated 50 years of his show "Bluegrass from the Rockin' Banjo Ranch" at The Bartlett Arboretum with a show that included a performance from his friend, singer Michael Martin Murphey.

Friesen said that one of the keys to his longevity in radio has been keeping current with the music he plays. Friesen spoke with Strange Currency host Jedd Beaudoin about his 59-year career in radio, which began in the 1960s at KMUW.

“Orin Friesen is a treasure in both the worlds of radio and music,” Beaudoin said. “Beyond that, he's a great storyteller, with a seemingly endless supply of tales to tell. It was a real pleasure speaking with him for this piece.”

'Pushing, shoving, hitting': Post-pandemic student behavior at Kansas schools worries educators

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Teachers' unions want consistency and a tougher approach to misbehaving students, including the right to remove unruly students from class.

Kansas schools are reporting a surge of disruptive behavior by students, including violence against teachers. In April, KMUW's Suzanne Perez reported that the subject has caught the attention of teachers unions and state lawmakers — but solutions are hard to find.

“After Kansas students returned to classrooms after the pandemic, school officials reported more fights between students and violent attacks on teachers,” Perez said. “[I] talked with educators about student behavior and attempts to solve the problem.”

Kansas lawmakers want a quicker switch to teaching reading in a way that actually works

Suzanne Perez / KMUW Heather Mock, a first-grade teacher at Washington Elementary School in Wichita, focuses on letter sounds and combinations during a reading lesson.

For generations, Kansas schools have taught reading in ways that don’t work for many kids. That’s starting to change. Some lawmakers want to fast-track what’s known as the “science of reading,” so KMUW reporter Suzanne Perez visited classrooms to see it in action.

In its ninth year, Recovery Idol provides a safe space for artists in recovery

Kylie Cameron / KMUW Diane Wegner, from Omaha, Nebraska, soundchecks her Recovery Idol performance. She performed a mashup of "Holy Water" by We the Kingdom and "What's Up?" by 4 Non Blondes.

The ninth annual Recovery Idol took place at Century II in late September. The event gives people in recovery a safe space to perform away from drugs and alcohol. KMUW reporter Kylie Cameron spent the day with some of this year’s performers.

“Telling stories about hope and recovery is one of the best parts of my job — I was honored to tell the stories of people across the Midwest for Recovery Idol this year,” Cameron said. “Plus, it was a fantastic show.”

Why a tree along K-96 has adoring fans…and a Facebook page

Beccy Tanner / KMUW The Lucky Tree stands between mile markers 276 and 275.8 on the west side of the road.

Kansas has plenty of trees. But as Beccy Tanner explains in November’s edition of Hidden Kansas, we’ve only got one “Lucky Tree.”

“‘The Lucky Tree’ is absolutely my favorite kind of story to do about Kansas,” Tanner said. “In full disclosure, the tree didn’t say much. But I wanted to go to the tree and hear the daily sounds of traffic.

“What struck me the most was the power of the traffic. Vehicles go by so fast, rattling and whirling by. The tree, as we would suspect, just stands as a sentinel. It’s an anchor that prompts its followers to honk and wave.

“In a world that is sometimes dark and troubling, the tree offers a bit of hope.”

Steve Inskeep on 'Differ We Must: How Lincoln Succeeded in a Divided America'

Mike Morgan / NPR Steve Inskeep is the host of NPR's 'Morning Edition' and the author of 'Differ We Must: How Lincoln Succeeded in a Divided America'

Throughout the course of Steve Inskeep’s 27-year career at NPR, he’s interviewed numerous congressional leaders and presidents, so it might not be a surprise that a recent book of his focused on one of America’s most famous and revered presidents — Abraham Lincoln.

Marginalia host Beth Golay spoke with Inskeep in October about Lincoln’s challenge to unite a divided country and the lessons we can learn for today.

“I've been extremely fortunate with Marginalia, interviewing Nobel, Pulitzer and National Book Award winners,” Golay said. “And in the past year, I was able to speak with four NPR hosts who have written books: Nina Totenberg, Ari Shapiro, Mary Louise Kelly and Steve Inskeep.

“I think my favorite conversation was with Steve Inskeep about his book on Abraham Lincoln. When listening to him during Morning Edition, it's easy to forget that he has interests beyond journalism. Steve Inskeep is a history buff. And it's all in his head!

“It's always fun to experience their personalities when they're allowed to be on the other side of the microphone. My favorite moment was when I asked him a question about craft, and he exclaimed, "I love this conversation!" I could replay that again and again.”

Why one Kansas woman became a liver donor — and what she gained in the process

Rose Conlon / Kansas News Service Amid a critical shortage of deceased donor livers, Lindsee Wilson donated part of her liver to a man she'd never met before.

Medical experts say increasing the number of liver transplants that use organs from living donors could help more Americans access lifesaving transplants. The University of Kansas Health System plans to join a growing number of hospitals that offer the procedure. KMUW's Rose Conlon brought us one donor’s story last October.

“The decision to become a living organ donor is complicated and deeply personal,” Conlon said. “Lindsee Wilson donated part of her liver to a stranger, and it was an honor to talk with her about the surgery and how the experience changed her.”