Both 105.7 KJJP and 94.9 Connect serving the Amarillo area are currently operating at reduced power due to weather-related damage to the antenna. If you are experiencing static on these signals please use the digital streaming service either here or on the HPPR mobile app. Repairs should be completed soon.
Public sentiment about the economy is looking up, polls show
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.